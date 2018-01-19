Verdict on SLPP Maharagama and Thiruppane nomination lists to be delivered today

The verdict regarding the FR filed by the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) against their party nomination list for the Maharagama and Thiruppane will be delivered today (19).

The case was taken up for hearing yesterday in front of the bench of three judges comprising Priyasath Dep, Buwaneka Aluwihare and Nalin Perera.

The SLP filed a petition before the Supreme Court on January 08, against the rejection of their party nomination list for the Panadura, Weligama and Thiruppane Local Government bodies.

Accordingly the petition was filed by SLPP Secretary Attorney-at-law Sagara Kariyawasam.

Eight persons including Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya have been named as respondents of the petition.

The Party’s nomination for Thiruppane Local Government body was rejected by the District Returning Officers stating that the documents were not properly certified.



The petitioners requested the SC to issue an interim order preventing the holding of elections in the three LG bodies until hearing of the petition concludes.

The nomination lists of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) for several Local Government bodies were rejected, according to Returning Officers earlier last month.

The Joint Opposition led by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is contesting the upcoming election as the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, under the “flower bud” symbol.