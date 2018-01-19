The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today issued an order preventing several properties belonging to former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, from being transferred or sold to any other party.

The Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) had filed a case against Weeratunga accusing him of committing financial fraud during the purchase of several MiG Aircrafts from Ukraine for the Sri Lanka Air Force in 2009.

An international warrant was also issued in October last year of the arrest of the former diplomat, who is reportedly in hiding overseas.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) informed the court that after examining eight bank accounts of Weeratunga, it was found that 7 acres of land in Dompe worth Rs 70 million, an acre in Colombo for Rs 2.5 million and an apartment for Rs. 29 million have been bought under his name.

The FCID had requested Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne to suspend the sale and transfer of the properties.