Nepal Army Chief calls on President Sirisena

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepal Army, General Rajendra Chhetri, who is on a goodwill visit, called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s official Residence in Colombo, last morning (18).

During this meeting views were exchanged on reinforcement of cooperation between the two armies in for the task of nation building, methods of quick responses during disastrous natural calamities and bilateral relations between the two countries in military training.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepal Army thanked the President for the generous support received from Sri Lanka when Nepal faced with disastrous natural calamities and highly praised the commitment made by Sri Lanka Army and extended the gratitude of the Government of Nepal to the Government of Sri Lanka for providing its fullest support.

The President recalled the historic religious, social and cultural relationship between Nepal and Sri Lanka and mentioned the commitment to further improve these ties.

President Sirisena mentioned the importance of increasing exchange of technical knowledge and training facilities between Sri Lanka and Nepal armies, and further mentions that cooperation in facing natural disasters must be extended to prevention of illegal drug smuggling as well.

Mementos were exchanged at this meeting.