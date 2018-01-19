Man sentenced for abducting an molesting woman in Jaffna

Man sentenced for abducting an molesting woman in Jaffna

January 19, 2018   04:17 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

An individual accused of abducting and sexually molesting a woman in Colombuthurai, Jaffna has been sentenced to two years in prison by Jaffna High Court Judge M Ilancheliyan.

In addition to the sentence, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the defendant.

He had been charged over the abduction and molesting of a woman in 2011, however prosecutors had failed to present strong evidence to the court regarding the crime.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories