Man sentenced for abducting an molesting woman in Jaffna

An individual accused of abducting and sexually molesting a woman in Colombuthurai, Jaffna has been sentenced to two years in prison by Jaffna High Court Judge M Ilancheliyan.

In addition to the sentence, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the defendant.

He had been charged over the abduction and molesting of a woman in 2011, however prosecutors had failed to present strong evidence to the court regarding the crime.