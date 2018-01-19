Four-year-old girl stabbed to death by uncle

January 19, 2018   04:31 pm

By Manushi Silva

A four-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Jaffna today (19), following a heated argument that took place between her uncle and grandmother, said Jaffna Police.

The victim had reportedly intervened when an argument escalated inside the house between her uncle and grandmother.

The grief stricken 33 -year-old suspect had also committed suicide, upon the child’s death, police said. 

The suspect’s mother (55) has also been admitted to Jaffna Base Hospital with severe injuries.

The four-year-old girl was pronounced dead upon admission to Jaffna Base Hospital.

