Uva Chief Minister should be punished  Samantha Vidyaratne

January 20, 2018   10:51 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Provincial Councilor Samantha Vidyaratna stated that the incumbent government has lost all notions of ‘yahapalanaya’ and transformed into a biased and corrupt regime.  

He further stated that the Chief Minister of the Uva Province Chamara Sampath Dasanayake and the group of individuals involved in the humiliation of a principal from the region should be punished without further delay. 

Speaking to the media at an event in Badulla, Samantha Vidyaratna stated that the President should take action against the above perpetrators to preserve dignity and justice in Sri Lankan society. 

