Five killed in accidents during the last 24 hours

Five persons including a woman, and five others were injured following five accidents that took place in several parts of the country, during the past 24 hours, announced the Police Media Spokesman’s Office.

The accidents have taken place in Welikanda, Narammala, Wariyapola, Habarana and Moratuwa, reports confirm.

The deceased were identified as individuals aged 47, 78, 35, 24, and 29 residing in Meegahakiwula, Narammala, Getulana, Trincomalee, and Moratuwa.