Five killed in accidents during the last 24 hours

Five killed in accidents during the last 24 hours

January 20, 2018   10:58 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

Five persons including a woman, and five others were injured following five accidents that took place in several parts of the country, during the past 24 hours, announced the Police Media Spokesman’s Office.

The accidents have taken place in Welikanda, Narammala, Wariyapola, Habarana and Moratuwa, reports confirm.

The deceased were identified as individuals aged 47, 78, 35, 24, and 29 residing in Meegahakiwula, Narammala, Getulana, Trincomalee, and Moratuwa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories