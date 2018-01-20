Canadian High Commissioner calls on Commander Eastern Naval Command

-

The Canadian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, His Excellency David McKinnon called on the Commander Eastern Naval Command Rear Admiral Nimal Sarathsena at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters in Trincomalee.

The Canadian High Commissioner met with the Commander of the Eastern Naval Command yesterday (19).

They held cordial discussions on matters of mutual interests and bilateral importance. Mementos were also exchanged to mark the occasion.

- Sri Lanka Navy