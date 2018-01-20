Canadian High Commissioner calls on Commander Eastern Naval Command

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Commander Eastern Naval Command

January 20, 2018   12:31 pm

-
Ad

The Canadian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, His Excellency David McKinnon called on the Commander Eastern Naval Command Rear Admiral Nimal Sarathsena at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters in Trincomalee.

The Canadian High Commissioner met with the Commander of the Eastern Naval Command yesterday (19).

They held cordial discussions on matters of mutual interests and bilateral importance. Mementos were also exchanged to mark the occasion.

- Sri Lanka Navy 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories