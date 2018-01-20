SLMC election to be held this month

Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) election is scheduled to be held on January 23 and 24.

Four members will be appointed to the Council out of the 13 contestants, reports claim.



27,500 doctors have been qualified to cast their votes, including doctors representing government, private and military sectors.

Meanwhile, four top officials of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) including Dr. Aunuruddha Padeniya will contest Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) election, GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said.

The SLMC will assemble on January 26 to explore the feasibility of transferring the ownership of the South Asia Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) to Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT).