Body found floating in Upper Kotmale reservoir

January 20, 2018   04:37 pm

By Manushi Silva

A dead body floating in Upper Kotmale reservoir was recovered by the Talawakelle Police this evening (20).

The body was identified as a 45-year-old named Arun Kumar residing at Mountviewer Estate in Talawakelle police division.

Police suspects the victim to have fallen to the reservoir while he was engaged in fishing in Upper Kotmale reservoir.

Several fishing items believed to be of the victim were also discovered by the police.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Talawakelle Police.

