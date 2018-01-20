SLFP condemns Uva Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake forcing a school principal to kneel in front of him, says Minister of Science, Technology and Research Minister Susil Premajayantha.

Meanwhile The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has launched an investigation into the incident involving the Chief Minister of the Uva Province who allegedly made a principal from a school in Badulla kneel at his feet.

Addressing a gathering on January 9 in Bandarawela, JVP Uva Provincial Council member Samantha Vidyaratne had claimed that Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake had summoned the principal of Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla to his residence and made her kneel on the floor because she had refused to enroll a student recommended by him.

However, the Chief Minister had rejected the allegation while the matter had also caused a heated debate during the session of the Uva Provincial Council on January 12.

Meanwhile the female principal in question, speaking to the media, had denied that such an incident had occurred.

UNP Badulla District MP Vadivel Suresh today visited the Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalaya in order to meet the principal. During this visit, the female principal broke into tears and admitted that the CM had infact made her kneel.

