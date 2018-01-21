Cold war between President and PM has intensified  Mahinda

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the President and Prime Minister are currently engaged in a cold war in an attempt to gain political favour from factions within the coalition government.

Speaking at an event in Gelioya the former President stated that neither the President or Prime Minister was able to make a meaningful contribution during their time in power.

He further stated that the three-year period of the ‘yahapalanaya’ government has seen only internal turmoil and political woe.