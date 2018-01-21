ACTU presses for arrest of Uva Province Chief Minister

The All Ceylon Teachers’ Union (ACTU) made the declaration that Principals and teachers across the island will go on strike if the government does not take immediate action against Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake.

Addressing a gathering on January 9 in Bandarawela, JVP Uva Provincial Council member Samantha Vidyaratne had claimed that Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake had summoned the principal of Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalayam, Badulla to his residence and made her kneel on the floor because she had refused to enroll a student recommended by him.

However, the Chief Minister had rejected the allegation while the matter had also caused a heated debate during the session of the Uva Provincial Council on January 12.

UNP Badulla District MP Vadivel Suresh today visited the Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalaya in order to meet the principal. During this visit, the female principal broke into tears and admitted that the CM had infact made her kneel.

Following the incident Chief Minister Dassanayake stated that he had lodged a complaint with the Police and that the statements made by the Principal in question contradict those made initially. He further stated that she will not be able to manipulate the facts in Court.

Meanwhile the Principal of the Tamil Girls’Maha Vidyalayam stated that politicians should not interfere in education for any reason. Giving a tearful statement she stated that she wished that no person would have to suffer through the trauma she faced at the hands of Chamara Sampath Dassanayake.

Meanwhile Secretary of the ACTU Joseph Stalin stated that the government must take prompt action against the Uva Chief Minister to preserve the integrity of women and educators across the island.