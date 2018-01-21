Curricular pertaining to school canteens is not being executed properly- Min.Rajitha

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said that the curricular pertaining to school canteens is not being functioned properly.

The Minister points out the necessity to take a decision with the Minister of Education regarding sale of food in school canteens.

All school principals have been instructed by the Ministry of Education to ensure the quality of food at school canteens as 15 percent of students are reported to be suffering from diabetics and other ailments due to the consumption of junk food and unfit food items, he said.

Minister Senaratne said that measures will be taken to minimize the selling of food containing excessive sugar fat and salt.