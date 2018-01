One person was apprehended for the possession of Ice and cocaine, in Deans road, Maradana.

The arrest was made following a tip- off received by Colombo Central Law Enforcement Unit.

The police seized 3.72 grams of cocaine and 1.59 grams of ice along with the suspect.

The 26-year-old suspect was identified as a resident of Dematagoda.

He will be produced before Maligakanda Magistrate tomorrow (22).