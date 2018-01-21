President directs IGP to probe incident involving Uva CM

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed IGP Pujith Jayasundara to launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident involving Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake who was accused of making a principal kneel before him.

Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake was accused of making a principal from a school in Badulla kneel before him for not accepting a student recommended by him.

In response several trade unions and educators came forward to state that all principals and teachers will launch an islandwide strike should action not be taken against Chief Minsiter Dassanayke.

Organizations such as the Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission have also begun to probe the incident.

Meanwhile Chamara Sampath Dassanayake stated that he will step down as the Education Minister of the Uva Province till the investigation is complete.