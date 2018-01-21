Three family members of Kudu Suda apprehended

Three family members of drug trafficker ‘Kudu Suda’ were arrested by the Polonnaruwa District Special Narcotic Raid Unit following a raid conducted today(21).

Previously, the suspect who is known as ‘Kudu Sudda’ was apprehended by the police and was remanded.

The arrested suspects include the brother, sister and 15-year-old daughter of the drug dealer.

All arrested family members are engaged in drug trafficking, the villagers allege.

Further investigations into the incident are being out by Polonnaruwa police.