Three family members of Kudu Suda apprehended
January 21, 2018 03:01 pm
Three family members of drug trafficker ‘Kudu Suda’ were arrested by the Polonnaruwa District Special Narcotic Raid Unit following a raid conducted today(21).
Previously, the suspect who is known as ‘Kudu Sudda’ was apprehended by the police and was remanded.
The arrested suspects include the brother, sister and 15-year-old daughter of the drug dealer.
All arrested family members are engaged in drug trafficking, the villagers allege.
Further investigations into the incident are being out by Polonnaruwa police.