There is a yahapalana govt. and yahapalana opposition in country - Mahinda

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa alleges that there is a yahapalana government as well as a yahapalana opposition in the country.

Issuing a media release under the topic “The role of the yahapalana opposition” the former President made this statement today (21).

Rajapaksa said that there is a situation in the country where the Joint Opposition which votes against the budget every year and opposes the government both inside and outside parliament, is not considered by the UNP Speaker to be a part of the opposition, while the TNA and JVP which always votes with the government at the budget and cooperates with them both inside and outside parliament is considered to be the main opposition party.

Hence, the voting public should understand that what we they have in this country is an incompetent yahapalana government and an equally incompetent yahapalana opposition - both of which should be rejected by the people,he said.



Click here for the complete media release issued by Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa