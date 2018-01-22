CEYPETCO bans bulk sales of red Kerosene oil

CEYPETCO bans bulk sales of red Kerosene oil

January 22, 2018   11:09 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) banned bulk sales of Lanka Kerosene oil (Red colour) since some users of industrial Kerosene oil are exploiting the facility, announced the Petroleum Ministry. 

CEYPETCO Chairman Dammika Ranatunga issued a circular today, under the number 987 to all Kerosene oil distributors, according to Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development.

There are two kinds of kerosene oil available in the market.

The red color Lanka Kerosene oil is issued to low income community and fishing community as a government concession. 

However, it has been revealed that the consumption of Lanka kerosene oil has increased in comparison to the sale of kerosene in the final  quarter of 2017, the Ministry said.

The issuance of kerosene oil to commercial and industrial factories by certain filling stations with the aim of gaining high profits, usage of kerosene to buses and bowsers and selling kerosene oil mixed with diesel have been identified as the main reasons for the increase in consumption, said the Ministry.

However, the CEYPETCO emphasized that such acts are unlawful and the distributorship of such will be ceased.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories