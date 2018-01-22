Road accidents kill over 3000 last year - NCRS

Statics compiled by the National Council for Road Safety (NCRS) which functions under the Ministry of Transport reveal that 2910 road accidents have occurred during 2017 with a death total of 3078.

According to the statistics, a majority of the casualties have been identified as motorists and the death toll is 998.

Meanwhile, the NCRS statistics show that 935 pedestrians, 222 drivers died in road accidents.



According to a survey conducted by NCRS, 10 out of 20 persons are injured daily due to road accidents.

The cause for the accidents has been identified as negligent driving, high speed and ignorance of road signs according to NCRS.