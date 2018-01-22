Traffic restricted in several roads today

Traffic will be restricted in several roads today (22)due to the arrival of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Sri Lanka, announced Police Media Spokesman’s Office.

Accordingly, The route from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) along Highway up to Shangri- La Hotel via Baseline Road, D.S. Roundabout Borella, Horton Place, Nelum Pokuna Road, Liberty Roundabout and Galle road will be closed time to time from 4.30 pm to 5.10 pm today, said SSP Ruwan Gunasekara.