Singapore PM arrives in Sri Lanka

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago, for a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong accompanied by a 35-member delegation arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport in a Special Sri Lankan Airlines flight- UL 303 at 4.20 pm, Ada Derana Airport Correspondent reported.

He was welcomed by a Sri Lankan delegation including Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake.

He is the first Singaporean leader to visit Sri Lanka after 13 years, on the invitation of President Maithripala Sirisena.



The Singaporean Premier will be received at the Presidential Secretariat in the morning of 23rd January with an official guard of honour and gun salute that will be followed by official bilateral discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena.



A Free Trade Agreement between Sri Lanka and Singapore will be signed following bilateral talks.