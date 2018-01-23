President says PM should assist him to capture Bond scam culprits

January 23, 2018   09:58 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

President Maithripala Sirisena stated that all politicians including the Prime Minister should assist him in his effort to punish the perpetrators involved in the bond scandal. 

He further stated that all authoritarians should enable him and not hinder the justice system in an attempt to safeguard the guilty individuals. 

Speaking at a political rally in Kandy yesterday (22), the President stated that the government and the SLFP will remain committed to their pledge to rid the country of corruption. 

