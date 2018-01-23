Supreme Court rejects another petition over SLPP nominations

January 23, 2018   12:50 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Supreme Court today rejected the petition filed by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramunda (SLPP) against the rejection of its nomination lists for Panadura, Agalawatte, Mahiyanganaya and Thirippane local government authorities. 

The petition was taken up before a judge-bench chaired by Justice Buwaneka Aluwihare, during which attorneys appearing on behalf of the SLPP presented their case to the court over the rejection of nomination lists.

However, the state counsel informed the court that the nomination lists were rejected in a lawful manner and that therefore it is not possible to challenge the rejections. 

After considering the facts presented, the Supreme Court decided to reject the petition as there was no sufficient legal basis to proceed with it, Ada Derana court reporter said.  

Last Friday (19), the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed by the SLPP against the rejection of party nomination list for the Maharagama Urban Council.

