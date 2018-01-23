Uva Chief Minister released on bail

-

Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, who surrendered to police in connection with the allegations that he allegedly forced a female school principal to kneel, has been granted bail by the Badulla Magistrate’s Court.

He had surrendered to the Badulla Police Station through a lawyer this morning (23) in connection with the incident.

He was produced at court under the police ‘B report’ as charges have not been filed against him, Ada Derana reporter said.

Dassanayake was ordered released on a personal bond of Rs 200,000 by Magistrate Nayantha Samaratunga.

The Chief Minister has been accused of summoning the principal of Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla to his residence and forcing her to kneel on the floor because she had refused to enroll a student recommended by him.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has condemned the incident while President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed IGP Pujith Jayasundara to launch a comprehensive investigation into the allegations.