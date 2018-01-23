UPFA MP Bandula Gunawardena denies that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa instructed the Joint Opposition’s parliamentary group to refrain from speaking out against former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and the allegations levelled against him.

He was responding to an alleged statement recently made by President Maithripala Sirisena, in connection with the bond scam.

Speaking at a press briefing in Colombo today (23), Gunawardena said that the former President had instructed them to seize every possible opportunity to come forward and reveal the wrongful acts committed by Karunanayake.

The MP claimed that those close to the President have created such a wrong opinion with the intention of ostracizing him in front of the people and that is why he had accused the former President.

Gunawardena said that the no-confidence motion brought against Ravi Karunanayake for misleading the Parliament while he was the education minister is still in the Order Paper and has not been taken up for debate.

He stressed that the Joint Opposition will never attempt to safeguard wrongdoers.