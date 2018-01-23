Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe says that the public is showing a keen interest to listen to the valuable statements being made by President Maithripala Sirisena on the election stage.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing held at the SLFP headquarters today (23), he said that the election meetings attended by the President have become a grand success and that right now the people’s trust in him has significantly increased.

He stated that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has gravely benefitted from this.

Responding to a question regarding an organizer post being given to Uva Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, who has been accused of forcing a female school principal to kneel, the minister said that the post was given with the expectation that he would learn a lesson.