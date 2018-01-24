Priority bus lane system a success - Prof. Amal Kumarage

The priority bus lane system has brought convenience to many parties and a majority of passengers are optimistic about it, said Prof. Amal Kumarage of Moratuwa University.

Technical support for the priority bus lane project will be provided by Moratuwa University he said.

The priority bus lane from Borella to Maradana was in effect from January 10 the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry said.

Accordingly the priority bus lane was apply to P. De S Kularatne (Maradana Road) from 7 am to 9 am for buses on route numbers 176 and 103.

This programme is the last phase of the priority lanes project introduced as a pilot project carried out by the Ministry in collaboration with the Moratuwa University, last year.

The priority lanes along the Galle Road towards Colombo adopted last year has contributed to a significant reduction in traffic within Colombo City limits, according to the Ministry.

The aim of the project is to provide priority for Private buses, Ceylon Transport Board (CTB) buses transporting more passengers including students and office staff.

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development introduced priority lanes for buses last year as a means of mitigating the traffic congestion in and around Colombo.