Northern Naval Command seize 110 kgs of Kerala cannabis

A haul of Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 10 million was recovered by the Northern Naval Command in Maradankeni, Thaleiadi last evening (23).

The 110 Kgs of cannabis were seized following a tip-off received by the intelligence staff attached to the Northern Naval Command.

The consignment has been hidden at nearby brushwood consisting with 50 parcels wrapped in polyethylene, according to Navy.

The contraband will be handed over to Police for further investigations and legal proceedings, it is reported.