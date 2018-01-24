Navy armored truck hits and kills 9-year-old girl, uncle injured

A nine-year-old school girl died while her uncle was injured and hospitalised after being hit by an armored truck belonging to the Sri Lanka Navy on Pungudutivu Maha Vidyalayam Mawatha in Jaffna this morning.

Kayts Police said Thirulangan Kesana, a student of Pungudutivu MV, was traveling to school with her uncle on a bicycle when the accident had occurred in the wee hours today.

The school girl was killed on the spot while her uncle has been admitted to the Jaffna Hospital.

Kayts Police is conducting further investigations.