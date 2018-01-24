Rajabdeen resigns as SLMC National Organiser and Water Board VC

Former MP Shafeek Rajabdeen has resigned from his posts as National Organiser of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) and Vice Chairman of the Water Board.

Rajabdeen had tendered his resignation when he met with party leader Minister Rauff Hakeem this morning (24), SLMC Deputy General Secretary Nizam Kariyapper told Ada Derana.



Hakeem had reportedly summoned the former MP to give an explanation with regard to certain comments made by him on Facebook criticizing the people of the Eastern Province.

In a Facebook post, he had accused the people of the Eastern Province of being “opportunists” and that “they are begging for jobs with politic al clouts.”

“If a man is qualified why do you need politics?” he had questioned.

The former SLMC Colombo District MP was appointed as the Vice Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board in March 2015.

