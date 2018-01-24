Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Sri Lanka

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Sri Lanka , a short while ago, on an official two-day state visit on an invitation extended by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Widodo was received at the airport by Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana.

He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome with guard of honor and twenty one gun salute at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this evening.

Following the official welcome, the leaders of Indonesia and Sri Lanka will hold official bilateral discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

Several Memoranda of Understanding are to be inked between the two countries during President Widodo’s visit.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will also have discussions on economic, trade and investment cooperation with President Widodo at a breakfast meeting on 25th January.

Sri Lanka and Indonesia established diplomatic relations 65 years ago, and have been maintaining cordial bilateral relations since then. In 2016, President Maithripala Sirisena undertook a State visit to Indonesia.

The Indonesia President is visiting the island nation as part of his a diplomatic tour of five member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), in a bid to strengthen Indonesia’s strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the series of state visits from Jan. 24 to 29 he is to meet his counterparts in Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.