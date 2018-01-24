Dates set for debate on Bond Commission and PRECIFAC reports

Party leaders have decided to hold a full day of debate on the reports of the Bond Commission and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on serious acts of fraud and corruption on February 20 and 21.

A party leaders’ meeting was held today (24) at the Parliamentary Complex to decide on the dates to debate the two reports.

Therefore it has been decided to stage the debates on February 20 and 21, which will be after the 2018 Local Government Authorities Election which is slated fro February 10.

The reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate into serious acts of fraud and corruption were tabled in Parliament yesterday (23).

The two reports, which were handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena on December 30, 2017 and January 2, 2018 respectively, were sent to the Speaker’s Office on January 17.

Opposition parties have demanded a Parliament debate on the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigation the issuance of Central Bank treasury bonds.