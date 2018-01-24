Ravi Karunanayake makes special statement on CBSL bond scam

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya rejected the request made by UNP MP Ravi Karunanayake to deliver a special statement in Parliament based on standing orders.

The former Finance Minister said on Monday (22) that he will make a special statement in parliament regarding the controversial Central Bank Treasury bond scam.

However, MP Ravi Karunanayake’s request was turned down by the Speaker keeping in accordance with the rules of Parliament.

Accordingly, the statement issued by Ravi Karunanayake to media is given below.

