Minimum standards on Medical Education and clinical training to be gazetted on January 27

The minimum standards on Medical Education and clinical training will be gazetted on January 27 ,announced the Government Information Department.

Issuing a media release the government Information Department mentioned the solutions provided by government has proposed a sustainable solution to issues surrounding SAITM.

Accordingly the solutions are;

1. Abolish SAITM by transferring its assets, liabilities, students, and staff, to a new nonstate, not.for-profit degree awarding institution, which will have a legally binding ‘osunset clause” to cease operations when the last student currently at SAITM has graduated. This will be done in a manner legally acceptable to current stakeholders, lending institutions and the new institution taking over operations

2. Establish a separate, new non-state, not-for-profit degree awarding institution, which will have a legally binding “sumise clause” to commence operations in 2019.

3. Ensure that both institutions offer high qualrty medical education in accordance with the Minimum Standards for Medical Education and Training, monitored by the Sri Lanka Medical Council. The Gazette for the Minimum Standards will be issued on 27.01.2018.

Both institutions will be established within the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT). The Ministry of Higher Education, SLIIT, and SAITM signed a MOU to that effect on30.12.2017. The Attorney General has granted legal approval for this agreement. The Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital will be transferred to the Ministry of Health at no cost.

The Government has instructed the Attorney General’s Department to submit this solution to the Supreme Court by way of a motion. This is to be taken up at the next hearing ofthe Supreme Court on the relevant case, on 29.01.2018. There is no need to oppose or strike against this just solution. Any further concerns can be resolved through discussions with the relevant ministers, the media release stated.

