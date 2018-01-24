Light railway to take off this year

January 24, 2018   07:59 pm

By Manushi Silva

Construction work of the proposed light railway project from Kaduwela to Colombo Fort would commence this year, said Minister of Megalopolis and Western Development Champika Ranwaka.

 Speaking at the launch of Construction EXPO 2018 he said that in addition the Arukkal project in Puttalum, the solution to Colombo’s garbage disposal too would begin this year.

 The Minister also said that the government is keen in promoting green buildings and all future government building would be built accordingly ensuring energy efficiently. The Colombo Port City too would be built under the Green concept.

