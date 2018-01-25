Sri Lankan held with fake passport

Sri Lankan held with fake passport

January 25, 2018   07:52 am

-
Ad

The Valiyathura police on Tuesday arrested a Sri Lankan national for allegedly traveling using a fake passport.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jeevakumar, 35, of Jaffna in Sri Lanka. 

He was handed over to the police by officials of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after being found to have travelled with forged documents.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police said.

-The Hindu

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories