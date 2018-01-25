Sri Lankan held with fake passport

-

The Valiyathura police on Tuesday arrested a Sri Lankan national for allegedly traveling using a fake passport.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jeevakumar, 35, of Jaffna in Sri Lanka.

He was handed over to the police by officials of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after being found to have travelled with forged documents.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police said.

-The Hindu

-Agencies