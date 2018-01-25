Second phase of postal voting commences today

The second phase of postal voting for the upcoming Local Government elections will be held today (January 25) and tomorrow (January 26), the Election Commission announced.

Postal voting for employees of government institutions including educational offices, Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Offices, and police and security forces personnel participating in election related duties employees whose applications for postal voting have been accepted can cast their postal votes today from 9 am to 4 pm, according to the Election Commission.

Accordingly, employees in the public sector who will be on election duty will be provided with the opportunity to exercise their franchise through postal voting.

The first phase of postal voting was held on January 22.

There are 1.3 million people working in government and semi-government institutions in the country.



The Election Commission says it has accepted around 560,000 applications for postal voting at the local government polls.

The acceptance of applications for postal votes for the Local Government election concluded on December 22 midnight.