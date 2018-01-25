New members elected to Sri Lanka Medical Council

January 25, 2018   10:09 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The results of the election held to elect four members to the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) has been released.

A total of thirteen doctors had contested the election while the four candidates representing the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) were elected to the SLMC after claiming a majority of the votes.

GMOA President Dr Anuruddha Padeniya was elected to the council with 6,254 votes. 

Dr Nalinda Herath (5,676), Dr Harris Pathirage (5,250) and Dr Naveen de Zoysa (5,117) are the other members elected to the SLMC.

