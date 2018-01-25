HRC questions 7 over forcing principal to kneel before Uva CM

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) yesterday issued summons to seven individuals to appear before the Commission to record a statement in its investigation into the incident of forcing a female principal to kneel.

Accordingly, the Uva Education Secretary, Sandya Ambanwala, the Provincial Director of Education, Ratnayake, Zonal Director of Education, Ranasinghe, OIC Badulla, provincial officials Palitha Ariyawansa, Prasanna Padmasiri and Amila Krishantha Ratnayake have been summoned.

The seven respondents were notified to appear before the Commission office today (25).

Statements will be recorded in relation to investigations carried out on the misconduct of the Uva Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake who allegedly forced the Principal of Tamil Girls’ school in Badulla R. Bhavani to kneel before him and apologize for her refusal to heed his orders.

Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union Joseph Stalin and Executive Director of the Center for Human Rights and Research Keerthi Tennakoon have been notified to appear as the complainants.

The complaint states the Chief Minister and the officials have violated the victim’s right of language and expression granted under the Article 12 (1) and Article 10 of the Constitution.