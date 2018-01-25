-

The Dubai public prosecution is taking necessary legal action to seek extradition of two Sri Lankans, who killed their counterpart after they were apparently duped by him and fled the country.

Recently, the operations room of the Dubai Police received a call informing them about foul smell emanating from a room in a villa in Al Badda area. The police officials swung into action and immediately rushed to the site. They met the caller, N.A, who stays in a room of the same villa, which is shared by a number of tenants.

The man said that he left for his job at 6am and on his return around 7.30pm, he felt the foul smell. The police found the door of the room locked. When it was opened, they found a decomposed body of a man - in his fifties - and bloodstains that had dried up. The man had been stabbed in his chest and stomach. The police also found a blood-stained knife in the kitchen.

The primary probe of forensic experts showed that the victim was killed a few days before his body was discovered.

An extensive investigation was launched. It was found that nine days before the incident, a Sri Lankan, identified as S.Sh, had rented the accommodation to two persons - J.O and S.F- after he was approached by a woman - B.M. The victim shared the room with the duo.

The police identified the first suspect J.O and S.F as his accomplice. The woman - B.M - told the police that J.O was her friend as he had offered her work in a cleaning company. She said J.O and S.F had taken the room on rent and were living there with the victim.

She explained that there was a dispute between the two suspects, who came on a visit visa, with the victim. The duo gave Dh6,000 each to the deceased to get them residence visas. However, the victim did not do so, despite repeated pursuance. He also did not return them the money.

The woman told the cops that when the visit visa of the two suspects was about to expire, they might have had an argument, which led to the murder.

The suspects escaped after stealing the victim’s belongings - including gold jewellery. They fled the country a few hours after committing the crime.

Source: Khaleej Times

-Agencies