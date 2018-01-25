Heavy traffic on High-Level Road due to protest

Severe traffic congestion has been reported on High-Level Road from Wijerama Junction to Nugegoda due to an anti-SAITM protest march by university students.

The protest march organised by the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) is expected to reach Colombo in a short while, resulting in heavy traffic in the city.

Police yesterday obtained stay orders from the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court preventing the protesters from marching into Colombo today.

The university students had decided to proceed with the protest despite the court orders.