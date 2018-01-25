Stay Order issued on FCID over Gotabhaya trial extended

The Stay Order issued by the Court of Appeal on the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID) preventing any action against former Secretary of Defence Gotabhaya Rajapaksa over the misappropriation of public funds was extended till February 15, 2018.

The Court of Appeal issued a stay order on the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID) preventing any action against former Secretary of Defence Gotabhaya Rajapaksa over public properties following court proceedings on November 29.

Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order preventing the police from arresting him.

The order was fixed for hearing on November 29 by (President) Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya and Justice Shiran Gunaratne.

When the petition submitted by the legal representatives of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was tabled today (6), the state legal representatives stated that several clauses included in the petition require further investigation. Accordingly the Court of Appeal decided to extend the Stay Order until sufficient inquiries have been conducted into the Stay Order.

During court sessions the legal representatives of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that the FCID had lodged a case against their client for the misappropriation of public funds for the construction of the D.A.Rajapaksa museum under the Public Properties Act.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva appearing for the petitioner stated that the FCID has no legal grounds to seek action as the event in question was an absolute civil transaction. Thereby it was stated that no legal action can be sought under the Public Properties Act.

A certificate under Offences against the Public Property Act had already been filed before the Magistrate’s Court,the PC stated.

The petitioners further requested that judge panel to revoke the case lodged at the Magistrate’s court against Gotabhaya Rajapaksa as no legal grounds were provided.

Following the submission of evidence the Court decided to issue a stay order preventing any further instigation by the FCID.