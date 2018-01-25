Galle Road closed due to anti-SAITM protest

Galle Road closed due to anti-SAITM protest

January 25, 2018   04:32 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

Galle Road has been closed for traffic from Kollupitiya Junction due to a protest march  against SAITM by university students. 

The protest march organised by the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) commenced from Sri Jayawardenapura University this morning and is currently heading towards Kollupitiya. 

Police yesterday obtained stay orders from the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court preventing the protesters from marching into Colombo today. 

However, the university students decided to proceed with the planned protest despite the court orders. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories