Galle Road closed due to anti-SAITM protest

Galle Road has been closed for traffic from Kollupitiya Junction due to a protest march against SAITM by university students.

The protest march organised by the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) commenced from Sri Jayawardenapura University this morning and is currently heading towards Kollupitiya.

Police yesterday obtained stay orders from the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court preventing the protesters from marching into Colombo today.

However, the university students decided to proceed with the planned protest despite the court orders.