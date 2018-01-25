Police use tear gas on protesting university students

Police used teargas and water cannons to disperse protesting university students at Kallupitiya Junction, a short while ago.

Meanwhile severe traffic congestion has been reported in and around the area, as a result of the agitation.

Police had earlier closed off Galle Road for traffic from Kollupitiya Junction due to the protest march, demanding that the government abolishes SAITM.

The protest march organised by the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) commenced from Sri Jayawardenapura University this morning and reached Kollupitiya Junction, a short while ago.

Police yesterday obtained stay orders from the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court preventing the protesters from marching into Colombo today.

However, the university students decided to proceed with the planned protest despite the court orders.