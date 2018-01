Two persons were killed today (25), when a soil mound collapsed on them in Beliatta,- Mahagilla area.

The incident reportedly took place when two laborers were renovating a public well of the Pradeshiya Sabha.

The deceased were identified as 35 and 32 year olds residing in Walasmulla.

The post mortem of the bodies will be conducted tomorrow.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Beliatta Police.