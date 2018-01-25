Debate bond commission report before LG polls - President issues challenge

President Maithripala Sirisena today issued a challenge to hold the parliamentary debate on the reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry on serious fraud and corruption before the Local Authorities Election.

He also claimed that those debates were postponed by corrupt politicians.

The President made this statement while addressing an election rally of the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) in Colombo, today (25).

Party leaders yesterday decided to hold a full day of debate on the reports of the Bond Commission and PRECIFAC on February 20 and 21. The reports were tabled in Parliament on Tuesday (23).

The 2018 Local Government Authorities Election is to be held on February 10.