Debate bond commission report before LG polls - President issues challenge

Debate bond commission report before LG polls - President issues challenge

January 25, 2018   07:26 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

President Maithripala Sirisena today issued a challenge to hold the parliamentary debate on the reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry on serious fraud and corruption before the Local Authorities Election. 

He also claimed that those debates were postponed by corrupt politicians. 

The President made this statement while addressing an election rally of the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) in Colombo, today (25). 

Party leaders yesterday decided to hold a full day of debate on the reports of the Bond Commission and PRECIFAC on February 20 and 21. The reports were tabled in Parliament on Tuesday (23).

The 2018 Local Government Authorities Election is to be held on February 10.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories