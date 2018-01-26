Eight Indian fishermen arrested off Delft

January 26, 2018   12:26 am

Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 8 Indian fishermen along with two fishing trawlers for poaching in the Sri Lankan territorial waters North-west of the Delft Island.

Naval personnel onboard a Fast Gun Boat and a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command, on routine patrol, made the interception on Wednesday (24).

The apprehended fishermen were brought to the naval base SLNS Uththara in Kankesanthurai, SLN said. 

Meanwhile, the trawlers and other fishing gear were taken to SLNS Elara in Kareinagar. They were handed over to the Assistant Fisheries Director of Jaffna for onward legal action.

