Sri Lankan man arrested without valid travel documents

January 26, 2018   08:37 am

A 32-year-old Sri Lankan national, who arrived in Ramewaram by a boat was arrested for travelling without valid travel documents, Tamil Nadu police said.

The man identified as C A Malan of Paruthithurai in the island nation reached Dhanushkodi yesterady morning by a fibre glass boat, they said adding he was picked up by the Indian Coast Guard after he crossed into the Indian waters.

The man was handed over to the marine police who arrested him for entering the country without proper travel documents.

An investigation is on to ascertain the purpose of his visit, TN police said.

Source: PTI

-Agencies

