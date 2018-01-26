AG files cases against five including Sarath Kumara Gunaratna

The Attorney General has filed legal action against five persons including former Deputy Minister of Fisheries Sarath Kumara Gunaratna.

Ada Derana correspondents confirm that the Attorney General took steps to file legal action in accordance with the findings of the commission appointed to investigate serious acts of fraud and corruption.

The investigated persons will be tried against the misappropriation of Rs.11,278,000 allocated by the state for the development of the Meegamuwa area. It is believed that several individuals including the former Deputy Minister of Fisheries utilized these funds for the final poltical rally of the UPFA during the previous Presidential election.

The five individuals have also been accused of utilizing state funds to distribute calendars as promotional propaganda during the previous campaign.